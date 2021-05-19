UPDATED: Vehicle fire in driveway near trailer reported in Byron

A vehicle fire in the driveway with several exposures is reported at 6485 Byron Holley Road, Byron. It is near a trailer.

The location is between North Byron Road and North Bergen Road.

Byron Fire Department is in command and South Bryon arrived for mutual aid. Elba is en route with fire police for traffic control.

Command calls for Route 237 and North Byron Road to be shut down.

UPDATE 3:38 p.m.: Byron command advises Elba that fire police are needed at Pumpkin Hill -- Route 237 at Byron Road, and also at Searles and North Bergen roads.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.: Command also wants fire police stationed at Byron and Warboys roads. Bergen is standing by in Byron's fire hall.

UPDATE 3:49 p.m.: Mercy medics are called to the scene in nonemergency mode.

UPDATE May 20: The daughter-in-law of the vehicle owner sent us these photos of the burned-out vehicle and an email identifying it as a brand-new Buick Encore with only 300 miles on it.

She wrote: "Owner, Arnold Brakenbury, 81, of Cockram Road, Byron, had just turned off the vehicle and exited moments before it burst into flames. This is a 2021 model, which was not part of GM’s recent massive recall for a part causing transmission oil leaks and a number of vehicle fires. Perhaps GM did not resolve the problem, as it claimed, and should expand its recall?"