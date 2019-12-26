Water main repairs on North Road in Town of Le Roy resume Monday

From county Highway Superintendent Tim Hens (president, National Association of County Engineers):

Construction of a major 36" diameter water main is occurring along North Road (CR#40) in the Town of Le Roy.

Construction will restart on Monday, Dec. 30th, and will continue for several weeks.

The road will be closed and will only be accessible by local traffic and emergency vehicles during this time. Major delays can be expected.

Complete roadway shutdowns will occur and be communicated as blasting of bedrock and road crossings occur. Alternate routes are suggested.