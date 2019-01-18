January 18, 2019 - 2:31pm
Winter storm warning prompts closures
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Saturday (Jan. 19) and Sunday (Jan. 20). Due to the projected forecast, the Batavia City School District is canceling all activities and building uses on Saturday, Jan. 19 and Sunday, Jan. 20.
Please note that when campus is closed, there will be limited maintenance of District roads, parking lots and sidewalks. Please avoid using campus during the closure. Take Care of BCSD!
Christopher J. Dailey
Superintendent of Schools
Batavia City School District
The Batavia City School District is closing its facilities and has cancelled programs for Saturday and Sunday in anticipation of severe weather, so the Richmond Memorial Library will close on Saturday, too.
Thank you,
Bob Conrad
Director
