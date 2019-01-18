Winter storm warning prompts closures

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Saturday (Jan. 19) and Sunday (Jan. 20). Due to the projected forecast, the Batavia City School District is canceling all activities and building uses on Saturday, Jan. 19 and Sunday, Jan. 20.

Please note that when campus is closed, there will be limited maintenance of District roads, parking lots and sidewalks. Please avoid using campus during the closure. Take Care of BCSD!