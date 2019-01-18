Local Matters

January 18, 2019 - 2:31pm

Winter storm warning prompts closures

posted by Billie Owens in weather, Closures, news.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Saturday (Jan. 19) and Sunday (Jan. 20). Due to the projected forecast, the Batavia City School District is canceling all activities and building uses on Saturday, Jan. 19 and Sunday, Jan. 20.   

Please note that when campus is closed, there will be limited maintenance of District roads, parking lots and sidewalks. Please avoid using campus during the closure. Take Care of BCSD!

Christopher J. Dailey
Superintendent of Schools
Batavia City School District
 
*********
 
The Batavia City School District is closing its facilities and has cancelled programs for Saturday and Sunday in anticipation of severe weather, so the Richmond Memorial Library will close on Saturday, too. 
 
We're closed every Sunday, and Monday for the Dr. King holiday, so we'll reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 22, weather permitting.
 
Thank you,
Bob Conrad
Director

