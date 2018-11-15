Local Matters

November 15, 2018 - 3:30pm

Winter weather advisory in effect from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m.

posted by Billie Owens in news, weather.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon (Nov. 15) until 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected across Orleans, Monroe and Genesee counties.

The snow may mix with sleet this afternoon and evening. The snow may mix with freezing rain this afternoon and evening across portions of Northern Erie and Genesee counties with less than a 10th of an inch of ice accumulation.

Plan on snow-covered and slippery roads. Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

