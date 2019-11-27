WNY STAMP touted at Semicon Europa in Munich, Germany

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) recently participated in Semicon Europa, the largest European semiconductor industry event connecting leaders across the advanced manufacturing world and related supply chains.

Director of Marketing and Communications Jim Krencik represented the GCEDC and the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (WNY STAMP) at the event, which was held in Munich, Germany Nov. 12th through Nov. 15th.

More than 8,000 industry professionals participated in the conference. Krencik participated in the event as part of the New York Love Nanotech pavilion, which included representatives from Empire State Development’s Strategic Business Division, SUNY POLY/NY CREATES, AIM Photonics, site developers, and New York-based supply chain companies, with the support of National Grid.

While connecting with representatives of semiconductor industry companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, Krencik was able to tout many of WNY STAMP’s assets, such as low-cost hydropower, site infrastructure development, and the availability of top-end talent in the region.

“New York State has proven to be an ideal location for the industries represented at Semicon Europa,” Krencik said. “The assets available at Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park provide a ready source for the growth of the semiconductor industry and advanced manufacturing in our region.”

Located in Alabama, Genesee County, WNY STAMP is a 1,250-acre campus connecting New York’s second- and third-largest metropolitan areas, and developed to best serve the needs of advanced manufacturing projects. Ongoing site development will enable WNY STAMP to achieve full capabilities of 485-megawatts electric capacity and 11-million gallons per day of water capacity.