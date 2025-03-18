Coach’s Corner: March Madness Shows Us How To Succeed

Submitted photo.

The chaos and beauty of March Madness is back again. We’re about to see who will become our next champs, the best team, and the future legends.

My favorite part about March Madness is the Cinderella story. Every time these teams make their way through the tournament, there’s a common theme. They are in unison in every aspect of the game. Every player, whether you are the star or the sixth man, knows their role and plays together as one unit.

This is how to succeed on the court and off it. Working together and doing your job is how companies, communities and our military fulfill their missions. I’m pleased to see it happening right here in Genesee County. And I’m excited to share how our students are already part of these missions.

In partnership with the United States Navy Maritime Industrial Base, the www.buildsubmarines.com effort aims to train the next generation of individuals who will be responsible for the transformation of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

It is estimated that the Navy will require the addition of 200,000 skilled workers ranging from fields in welding, CNC technicians, and manufacturing. These are the job skills that our students have been getting first-hand experience in from local career pathway opportunities.

To complement the Build Submarines initiative at the local level, our workforce and manufacturing partners are implementing programs that are supporting the future careers that will solidify the United States Navy’s position as the protector of our seas.

It’s a mission that starts in Genesee County.

One of our county’s largest employers, Graham Manufacturing, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense shipbuilding industry. Graham Manufacturing continues to increase their commitment to US Navy shipbuilding in order to meet the demanding cadence of our nation’s submarine construction requirements, resulting in increased local employment opportunities.

Genesee Valley BOCES offers instruction in CNC technician skillsets that transfer to careers in manufacturing, defense, and high-tech sectors. Genesee Community College and Genesee Valley BOCES are also partnering to provide a CNC FANUC industry-recognized credential for their graduating seniors this spring. This partnership would not be possible without funding from The Heckscher Foundation For Children and SUNY Pre-Apprenticeship grant funding.

Students also utilize state-of-the-art equipment provided by funding from the GCEDC in local apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship pathways that have connected students to in-demand careers at local companies, including Graham Manufacturing, Oxbo, Nortera, and others.

One of Genesee Community College’s newest programs starting in fall 2025 is offering an

accelerated certification course as a welding technician. The certification is recognized by the American Welding Society and National Workforce Career Association as essential to entry-level employment in this field. Students who complete this program have the option of participating in an internship with a local company.

With these programs and opportunities, the pathway for each of our children to go from a student to a critical part of our country’s defense is here. And unlike March Madness, this pathway to success doesn’t require a buzzer beater, a bad call, or any upsets. Just the willingness for all of us to work together.

We will continue to keep our students on the path and connect them to the careers that support our local economy, including through the Build Submarines program.

Visit www.gcedc.com/workforceprograms to access our free career checklist, featuring eight

essential steps to jumpstart your professional journey.

If you are a student, parent, teacher, or guidance counselor, contact me at csuozzi@gcedc.com to learn how to get involved today!

Go Bills!

Chris “Coach SwazZ” Suozzi is the Executive Vice President of Business & Workforce Development at the Genesee County Economic Development Center.