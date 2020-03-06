Alden vet says he is providing services for clients of pet clinic in Batavia that closed suddenly

Former customers of the Dog & Cat Surgery & Wellness Clinic have been contacting The Batavian expressing concern about the apparently sudden closure of the company's office in the Harvester Center.

Clients have said the closure struck them as unexpected and their biggest concern has been retrieving medical records for their pets.

Dr. Matthew T. Will, in Alden, has made arrangements, he said, to take over the practice and is encouraging clients to contact him either to transfer care for their pets to his office or to obtain medical records.

He provided the following statement: