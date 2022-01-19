Alexander doesn't let up against Notre Dame for 49-35 win

Video Sponsor

The Lady Trojans, entering the game at 6-6, did more than upset the 8-2 Lady Irish on Tuesday. Alexander dominated.

At no point in the four quarters of basketball played in Alexander did Notre Dame seriously threaten the Alexander lead.

The final score helps tell that story: 49-35.

For Alexander, Alyssa Kramer scored 19 points. Emma Kramer scored seven and Melanee Pohl scored six.

For Notre Dame, Lyndsay Weidman scored 14 and Emma Sisson scored 12.

Also in girls basketball on Tuesday:

Elba beat Kendall 54-42. Dakota Brinkman scored 18 points, Laci Sewar, 12, Kennedy Augello, 10, and Halie Deville, eight. For Kendall, Elizabeth Snyder scored 17.

Attica beat Byron-Bergen 54-53.

In boys basketball, Le Roy beat Pavilion 57-32