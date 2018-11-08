November 8, 2018 - 5:49pm
Alexander HS presents Guys and Dolls this weekend
posted by Howard B. Owens in alexander hs, musical, arts, entertainment, news, alexander.
The theater and music departments of Alexander High School will perform Guys and Dolls this weekend.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday.
Tickets are $9, or $10 at the door. Students, seniors, and veterans can purchase tickets for $7 or $8 at the door. To purchase tickets online, click here.
Directors and crew:
- Director, Kate Schrodt
- Music Director, Mark Hoerbelt
- Pit Conductor, Rachel Clark
- Set Design/Builders, Jeff Houseknecht & Ethan Schrodt
- Choreographer, Mary Loliger
- Costumer, Loretta Stratton
- Sound Technician, Trinity Reynolds
- Light Technician/Stage Manager, Hunter Doran
The Cast:
- Nathan Detroit, Carson Daley
- Miss Adelaide, Alyssa Lafferty
- Sky Masterson, Nick Allen
- Sarah Brown, Lydia Daley Nicely-Nicely, Nolan Quackenbush
- Benny Southwest, Connlan Hotnich
- Rusty Charlie, Shawn Calmes
- Harry the Horse, Bradley Caudill
- Lt. Brannigan, Kylie Shillea
- Angie the Ox/Joey Biltmore's Voice, Ethan
- Stroud Big Jule, Jake Day
- General Cartwight, Kasey Smith Arvide,
- Holly Ulrich Waitress/Actress, Erin Hess
- Hot Box Dancers: Allison, Paige Sikorski Ferguson, Julia Francis Vernon, Emma Cline, Mimi, Emma Ferraro
