November 8, 2018 - 5:49pm

Alexander HS presents Guys and Dolls this weekend

posted by Howard B. Owens in alexander hs, musical, arts, entertainment, news, alexander.

guysanddollsalexander2018.jpg

The theater and music departments of Alexander High School will perform Guys and Dolls this weekend.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday.

Tickets are $9, or $10 at the door. Students, seniors, and veterans can purchase tickets for $7 or $8 at the door. To purchase tickets online, click here.

Directors and crew:

  • Director, Kate Schrodt
  • Music Director, Mark Hoerbelt
  • Pit Conductor, Rachel Clark
  • Set Design/Builders, Jeff Houseknecht & Ethan Schrodt
  • Choreographer, Mary Loliger
  • Costumer, Loretta Stratton
  • Sound Technician, Trinity Reynolds
  • Light Technician/Stage Manager, Hunter Doran

The Cast: 

  • Nathan Detroit, Carson Daley
  • Miss Adelaide, Alyssa Lafferty
  • Sky Masterson, Nick Allen
  • Sarah Brown, Lydia Daley Nicely-Nicely, Nolan Quackenbush
  • Benny Southwest, Connlan Hotnich
  • Rusty Charlie, Shawn Calmes
  • Harry the Horse, Bradley Caudill
  • Lt. Brannigan, Kylie Shillea
  • Angie the Ox/Joey Biltmore's Voice, Ethan
  • Stroud Big Jule, Jake Day
  • General Cartwight, Kasey Smith Arvide,
  • Holly Ulrich Waitress/Actress, Erin Hess
  • Hot Box Dancers: Allison, Paige Sikorski Ferguson, Julia Francis Vernon, Emma Cline, Mimi, Emma Ferraro

guysanddollsalexander2018-2.jpg

guysanddollsalexander2018-3.jpg

guysanddollsalexander2018-4.jpg

guysanddollsalexander2018-5.jpg

guysanddollsalexander2018-6.jpg

guysanddollsalexander2018-7.jpg

