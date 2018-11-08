Alexander HS presents Guys and Dolls this weekend

The theater and music departments of Alexander High School will perform Guys and Dolls this weekend.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday.

Tickets are $9, or $10 at the door. Students, seniors, and veterans can purchase tickets for $7 or $8 at the door. To purchase tickets online, click here.

Directors and crew:

Director, Kate Schrodt

Music Director, Mark Hoerbelt

Pit Conductor, Rachel Clark

Set Design/Builders, Jeff Houseknecht & Ethan Schrodt

Choreographer, Mary Loliger

Costumer, Loretta Stratton

Sound Technician, Trinity Reynolds

Light Technician/Stage Manager, Hunter Doran

The Cast: