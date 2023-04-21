Amelia McCulley named first-team All-Greater Rochester

Submitted photo and information.

Notre Dame's Amelia McCulley made first-team All-Greater Rochester for the 2022-23 basketball season.

McCulley, a senior, will be attending Hobart/William Smith in the fall.

The only other player from the GLOW region to make the AGR first team is Kylie Buckley, from Livonia, who will be attending Niagara in the fall.

In her senior season at Notre Dame, McCulley led Section V Girls Basketball with 88 three-point shots, which is the second most all-time in the section. She was fourth in points per game with 24.4 and fifth in steals with 104.

In her career at Notre Dame, McCulley scored 1,449 points, which is the second-highest total in school history in Girls Basketball.

Photo from the Ronald McDonald All-Star Game. Photo by Luke Photography.