December 18, 2018 - 8:50am

Attica beats Oakfield-Alabama in boys basketball, 58-48

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, oakfield-alabama.

oaatticadec182018.jpg

The Attica Blue Devils beat the Oakfield-Alabama Hornets in a game played at O-A on Monday night, 58-48.

Travis Wiedrich scored 17 points for the Hornets and Joey Bordick scored 13.

For Attica, Devon Henderson scored 18 points. Frankie Bisceglie scored 14.

CORRECTION: In our story on the upcoming Lions' Tournament, we incorrectly referred to Coach Ryan Stehlar as a first-year coach. He is in his sixth year coaching the Hornets. We apologize for the error.

oaatticadec182018-2.jpg

oaatticadec182018-3.jpg

oaatticadec182018-4.jpg

oaatticadec182018-5.jpg

oaatticadec182018-6.jpg

blue button