Bags of dead livestock found in cornfield in Byron

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the strange case of bags full of dead animals being left in a cornfield near the intersection of Merriman Road and Cook Road in the Town of Byron.

With little information to go on, the Sheriff's Office asking the public's assistance to help investigators determine where the animals came from and why the remains wound up where they did.

Deputies responded Friday after receiving a call about the garbage bags in the field. Deputies located several bags filled with dead animals, including pigs, two small calves, along with other animals.

It's not clear how the animals died.

Animal Control officers, along with investigators from Lollypop Farm Humane Society in Monroe County and Orleans County Dog Control are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (585) 343-5000.