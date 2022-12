Batavia beats Roy-Hart in Lions Tournament

The Batavia Blue Devils beat Roy-Hart 77-41 at GCC on Tuesday to win their open-round game in the annual Lions Tournament.

Ja'vin McFollins scored 17 points, Rasheed Christie, 16, and Sawyer Siverling, 13.

Batavia will play Le Roy for the large school crown on Thursday at 8 p.m. Notre Dame and Oakfield-Alabama will face off for the small school trophy at 6:30 p.m. Both games are being played at GCC.