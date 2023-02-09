Batavia picks up big win over Greece Athena 96-91

Greece Athena, a top-seeded Section V Class A team, was upset by Class B Batavia on Wednesday, 96-91.

It was only the third loss of the year for the Trojans and the Blue Devils improved to 14-4.

Scoring for Batavia:

Ja'vin McFollins, 30 points, hitting eight three-point buckets

Sawyer Siverling, 18 points, four three-pointers

Carter McFollins 18 points

Cam McClinic. 13 points and 8-8 from the foul line down the stretch

Rashawd Christie, 12 points, with eight points in the final four minutes.

"I don’t think I’ve ever won a game where both teams scored in the 90s," said Coach Buddy Brasky. "They are a very talented offensive team We matched them shot for shot Ja'vin caught fire early, so they face-guarded him in the 2nd half. That opened up Carter’s penetration. He was able to get into the lane, finish, dump to Rashawd or pitch to Sawyer."

Girls Basketball:

Alexander beat Oakfield-Alabama, 48-45. For the Trojans, Alyssa Kramer scored 16 points, Riely Powell, nine, and Emily Pietrzykowski, eight. For the Hornets, Emma Wray, 16, and MaKena Reding, 15.

Byron-Bergen beat Wheatland, 58-25. MacKenzie Senf scored 11 points, Zoey Shepherd, 10, and Kendall Phillips, nine.

Pavilion beat Cal-Mum 49-45. Karlee Zinkievich scored 34 points. Lauren Kingsley, seven.

Pembroke beat Holley, 41-35. Elle Peterson scored 18 for Pembroke. Isabel Breeden scored eight.

Le Roy lost to Geneseo, 42-41. Kenna MacKenzie scored 15 points. Abby Allen, 12, Corina Dunn, 10.

Notre Dame beat Lyondonville, 65-39. Amelia McCulley scored 28 points, Avelin Tomidy, 19, and Emma Sisson, 10.

Photos by Steve Ognibene