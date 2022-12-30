Batavia pulls away from Le Roy in Lions Tournament finale

Once Batavia was able to slow down Merritt Holly, Jr. in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils were able to pull away from the Oatkan Knights in the large school championship game of Lions Club Pete Arras Memorial Tournament at GCC on Thursday night.

Holly led the tournament in scoring after posting 28 points against Batavia, though he was held to just two field goals in the final quarter.

Le Roy's next highest point total came from Jean Agosto, with eight.

Carter McFollins scored 20 points for Batavia, and Rasheed Christie scored 12.

"I think our ball pressure in the second half was a key factor in that game," said Batavia Head Coach Buddy Brasky. "Merritt Holly is tough to stop and we really emphasized sandwiching him with two defenders and putting ball pressure on the guards, and I think that's what really kind of turned the game in the second half."

Brasky said he's proud of the effort of his team.

"They're playing hard, but we've got a long way to go," Brasky said.

McFollins was named the tournament MVP.

Also on the all-tournament team for the large school division were Jamel Johnson, Jr., of Roy Hart, Agosto, Holly, Batavia's Ja'vin McFollins, and Christie.

Photos by Howard Owens