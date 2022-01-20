Batavia unable to pull out victory against Livonia

Video Sponsor

The Blue Devils hung tough with Livonia through 32 minutes of basketball on Wednesday evening but came up a bit short in a 52-49 loss.

Batavia is now 3-8 on the season and Livonia is 5-7.

Carter McFollins scored 22 points for Batavia.

Also in boys basketball on Wednesday:

Elba beat Kendall, 62-51

Pembroke lost to Wheatland-Chili, 51-48

Oakfield beat Lyndonville, 79-50

In girls basketball, Pavilion beat Le Roy 54-37.