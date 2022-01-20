Local Matters

January 20, 2022 - 6:21pm

Batavia unable to pull out victory against Livonia

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, batavia, Batavia HS, basketball.
The Blue Devils hung tough with Livonia through 32 minutes of basketball on Wednesday evening but came up a bit short in a 52-49 loss.

Batavia is now 3-8 on the season and Livonia is 5-7.

Carter McFollins scored 22 points for Batavia.

Also in boys basketball on Wednesday: 

  • Elba beat Kendall, 62-51
  • Pembroke lost to Wheatland-Chili, 51-48
  • Oakfield beat Lyndonville, 79-50

In girls basketball, Pavilion beat Le Roy 54-37.

