Batavia's defense of Lions' crown doesn't come easy

Attica gave Batavia a game in the large-school championship of the Pete Arras Lions Tournament at GCC.

A strategy of ball control -- often running the shot clock down to just seconds -- and a defense that kept the Batavia Blue Devils high-powered offense from running away with the game meant the visitors had a chance up until their final possession.

In the end, Batavia defended its crown, securing a 53-51 victory.

Camden White, who scored 21 points, many of them off his eight offensive rebounds (he had 11 total rebounds) was named the tournament MVP.

Zach Gilebarto, who missed the first game of the tournament due to an injury, scored 14 points, hitting four three-pointers. Stone Siverling scored 12 points.

For Attica, Frankie Bisceglie scored 15 points and Tyler Myer hit four three-pointers for 12 points. Ayden Goll scored eight points.

