February 21, 2021 - 11:12am

Bezon scores 1,000th point as Elba beats Notre Dame 52-38

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, Notre Dame, basketball, sports.

8842c277-c005-474e-9202-27f438e399fe.jpg

Brynn Walczak notched another double-double and Leah Bezon scored her 1,000th career point Saturday afternoon as the Lady Lancers beat archrival Notre Dame 52-38.

Walczak scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Bezon's 1,000th point came on a free throw in the third quarter. She scored nine points.

Taylor Augello scored 12 points. Maddie Muehlig scored five and grabbed eight rebounds.

For the Lady Irish, Emma Sisson, Maylee Green, and Amelia McCulley each scored eight points and Lindsey Weidman scored seven. McCulley had 14 rebounds.

Photos by Debra Reilly.

62497cd2-2864-47da-aca8-e7eb2118c042.jpg

5996a92c-dd1a-45c0-b9be-0a86d8ee3023.jpg

3b9441d6-5e45-4551-b8c9-968fb4d73e22.jpg

ef2a8266-94a0-482b-bd47-f900ed968cb5.jpg

26e7bc24-648a-405d-a3c9-c2f590cc1d2b.jpg

12fe6549-d07c-435c-af1e-f73a219eb9e9.jpg

