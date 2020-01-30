Blue Devils lose at home, 58-42

Video Sponsor

Even though Pittsford-Sutherland had a size advantage down low, the Blue Devils kept their home game Wednesday night close until the third quarter.

Then Pittsford-Sutherland's guards started dropping threes like gumdrops in a five-and-dime.

Drew Kull, Jalyn Moorehead and Owen Flisnik combined for seven makes beyond the arc and sealed the deal of a 58-42 win for the Knights.

For Batavia, the only player in double digits scoring was Alex Hale with 11 points. Zach Gilebarto scored nine, Caeden White, eight, and Camden White scored seven.

The Blue Devils are now 7-6 on the season.

