May 12, 2021 - 12:31pm

BMS staff member named state's Counselor of the Year

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Middle School, City Schools, batavia, news, schools, education.

bsdcounofyear2021a_0.jpgNicole Mayers, a Batavia Middle School counselor, has been selected by the NYS School Counselor Association as the state's Counselor of the Year.

Mayers has been a school counselor for 16 years and worked at BMS for eight years.  

Currently, her focus is on school attendance, academic achievement, and providing social-emotional skills to students.

She was instrumental, according to information released by the school district, in implementing a daily social-emotional learning program for middle school students. Students are given daily SEL prompts that officials say have been beneficial during the coronavirus pandemic.

She is a certified trauma illness and grief responder.

