Cause of Christmas Eve fire on Highland Park under investigation

Press release:

On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the City of Batavia Fire Department responded to a reported house fire with occupants trapped at 16 Highland Park in the City of Batavia. Initial fire units arrived in three minutes to find smoke and fire from the second story of a 2-family home. After searching the home for occupants, it was determined that there were no people inside and everyone was accounted for. One apartment suffered fire, smoke and water damage while the other apartment suffered minor smoke damage.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and remained on-duty.

The fire is currently under investigation by the City of Batavia Fire and Police Departments.

The City of Batavia Fire Department was assisted by the City of Batavia Police Department, Codes Enforcement, and Department of Public Works, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, Genesee County Emergency Management Office, the Town of Batavia, Leroy and Alexander Fire Departments as well as Mercy EMS, National Grid, and the American Red Cross.