City PD reminds residents to stay safe during high wind event Sunday and Monday

The National Weather Service – Buffalo has issued a High Wind Warning in effect from 7 a.m., Sunday, to 10 a.m., Monday, for Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Jefferson, Erie, Genes and Chautauqua counties. Winds will be out of the west between 35-45 mph and perceived gusts up to 75 mph.

Strong winds will bring down trees, power lines and may result in power outages in the area for many days. Shallow-rooted pine trees, in particular, may be vulnerable. Property damage is also possible, especially to roofs and siding. Traveling in high profile vehicles will be very difficult at times, and empty tractor-trailers may be in danger of being blown off the road.

Winds over 58 MPH will make driving difficult and could result in property damage, including downed trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Homeowners should secure loose objects.

The City of Batavia, including the Batavia Police Department, City of Batavia Fire Department and the Department of Public Works would like to remind everyone: In the event of an extended power outage, it may disrupt the community and the economy -- disrupt communications, water and transportation.

If phone lines are down, use social media to texting to let others know you are OK.

Close retail businesses, grocery stores, gas stations, ATMs, banks, and other services.

Cause food spoilage and water contamination. If you have a water supply (such as a well-water pump system) that could be affected by a power outage, fill your bathtub and spare containers with water. The water in the bathtub should be used for sanitation purposes only. You can pour a bucket of this water directly into the toilet bowl to flush it.

Prevent the use of medical devices.

During a power outage please remember to:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. (A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours if kept closed. Monitor temperatures with a thermometer.)

Maintain food supplies that do not require refrigeration.

Only use generators outdoors and away from windows. (Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.)

Generators, camp stoves, or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.

Be sure to have a flashlight with spare batteries on hand. Do not use candles or any other source with an open flame for lighting.

Bring inside loose, lightweight objects such as lawn furniture, potted plants, garbage cans, garden tools, and toys.

Anchor objects that would be unsafe outside, such as gas grills or propane tanks.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans to refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices. Check with your pharmacist for guidance on proper storage.

Let the fire department know that you are dependent on life-support devices.

If safe, go to an alternate location for heat or cooling.

Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are especially vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume downed power lines are live.

If a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Fully charge your cellphone, laptop and other electronic devices.

Keep your car’s gas tank full. Pumps at gas stations may not work during a power outage.

Follow instructions from public safety officials.

Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies including: Downed power lines If you are dependent on equipment that requires electricity and you need medical assistance.

DO NOT CALL 9-1-1 to report an outage or to ask about power restoration.

Continue to pay attention to local weather forecasts and bulletins issued by the National Weather Service on local radio stations.

The Batavia Police Department can be reached at 585-345-6350; the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.