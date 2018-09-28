Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 28, 2018 - 5:30pm

City School officials review procedures after John Kennedy student left school building

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Schools, John Kennedy, news, schools, education.

Press release:

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Jackson Primary School, a first-grade student left the building and started walking home.  School officials immediately instituted their Emergency Procedures and contacted the police.  The child was located shortly thereafter and was returned safely to school.

The District immediately reviewed its procedures to determine how this incident occurred and have made the necessary changes.  Student safety is the top priority in The Batavia City School District and will always take the appropriate measures to protect them.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button