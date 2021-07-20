Local Matters

July 20, 2021 - 2:00pm

City Schools: Bischoping returns for second stint as interim superintendent

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Schools, batavia, news, schools, education.

Scott Bischoping has been named interim superintendent for Batavia City Schools following the resignation of Anibal Soler.

Bischopping was the interim superintendent following the departure of Chris Dailey and preceding Soler's appointment at the start of 2020.

Soler accepted an appointment as superintendent of the Schenectady school district.

"His knowledge and leadership will guide us into the new school year," the district said in a statement.

