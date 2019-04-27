Corfu resident Joe Mortellaro honored in Las Vegas for 50th USBC tournament

Corfu resident Joe Mortellaro was honored Friday night in Las Vegas for participating in his 50th national tournament, now called the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.

Mortellaro was 19 in 1956 when he bowled in his first such tournament, the predecessor to the USBC championship, the American Bowling Congress Tournament in Rochester.

“I never had that in mind (making it to 50 years),” said Mortellaro, now 82 and battling through some serious health issues. “I have to give credit to the guys (his teammates) who keep pushing me.”

Mike Pettinella wrote about Mortellaro and other Genesee County residents participating in the tournament in his most recent Pin Points column for The Batavian.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.