November 10, 2018 - 2:32am

Corn dryer fire reported on Pratt Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, batavia, news.

cornfirenvo102018.jpg

Flames are visible coming out of the top of a corn dryer at 2775 Pratt Road, Batavia.

There is a semi-truck parked next to the structure.

A deputy on scene reports, "the flames are picking."

East Pembroke Fire is dispatched.

UPDATE 2:35 a.m.: Town of Batavia, Oakfield, and the City's Fast team requested to the scene. Corfu to standby at East Pembroke.

UPDATE 2:38 a.m.: A rep on scene has shut off the propane going to the structure.

UPDATE 2:48 a.m.: Town of Batavia's ladder truck requested to the scene and fire police to shut down Pratt Road.

UPDATE 4:30 a.m.: Adding pictures. Fire crews are still on scene.

cornfirenvo102018-2.jpg

cornfirenvo102018-3.jpg

cornfirenvo102018-4.jpg

cornfirenvo102018-5.jpg

cornfirenvo102018-6.jpg

