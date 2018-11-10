Corn dryer fire reported on Pratt Road
Flames are visible coming out of the top of a corn dryer at 2775 Pratt Road, Batavia.
There is a semi-truck parked next to the structure.
A deputy on scene reports, "the flames are picking."
East Pembroke Fire is dispatched.
UPDATE 2:35 a.m.: Town of Batavia, Oakfield, and the City's Fast team requested to the scene. Corfu to standby at East Pembroke.
UPDATE 2:38 a.m.: A rep on scene has shut off the propane going to the structure.
UPDATE 2:48 a.m.: Town of Batavia's ladder truck requested to the scene and fire police to shut down Pratt Road.
UPDATE 4:30 a.m.: Adding pictures. Fire crews are still on scene.
