Current guidelines gives City Schools no room to expand in-class learning, superintendent tells trustees

He could open Batavia City Schools up to in-class learning five days a week any time soon, he would, Superintendent Anibal Soler told the Board of Trustees at their regular meeting on Monday.

He said he knows some neighboring districts are going to daily in-person instruction but he said the district won't violate any state or CDC guidelines to make it happen in Batavia.

"From our standpoint, if we can put more kids on the bus, we already would have done it," Soler said. "If we could get more kids in a class, we already would have done it."

He said he is staying abreast of guidelines and I changes are announced, the district will be able to work quickly and diligently to adjust.

Also during his superintendent's report on Monday, he said guidelines on masking have changed. Under the new policy, if you have your mask on and the other person has his or her mask and your not within six feet of each other, you're not going to be subject to quarantine if the other person tests positive for COVID-19. Under the previous policy, anybody in the same enclosed space, such as a classroom, even if 20 feet apart, would be subject to quarantine.

"This is meant to limit the number of kids and limit the number of teachers who get quarantined," Soler said.

Soler also updated the trustees on testing.

The U.S. Department of Education denied the state's request to waive all required state testing for students in grades 3-8 and the Regents test for grades 9-12. As a result, the district will be required to test all in-person learning students, third grade and up, in Math, ELA, and the Regents exams. The state has said these tests will only be used for diagnostic purposes and will not harm school accountability reports. The state is considering not using Regents exams as a requirement for graduation.

Soler said the district expects to receive more information on testing and graduation and when that information is released, principals will be communicating directly with students, families, and staff.

Finally, photo below, Officer Jason Davis, who has served recently as the district's resource officer, was honored by the district as approaches retirement for his service to the community and the district.

Photo courtesy Anibal Soler.

