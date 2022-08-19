David Burke wins BSA competition in summer show

David Burke won the "People's Choice" award in the Batavia Society of Artists' summer show on display now through Sept. 30 at GO Art!

His painting is titled "Garden of the Mystic" and he described it as an intuitive painting.

Other artists in the show are Shauna Blake, Joan D'Alba, Richard Ellington, Kevin Feary, Nikki Greenbaum, Brian Kemp, Julie Lambert, Adrian Morris, Madeleine Rusch, Teresa Tamfer, Morgan Wagner, and Lydia Zwierzynski.

Brian Kemp with "Artsperience," a mixed-media piece that was a collaboration with his 14-year-old niece Danielle Jefferson. Kemp met her for the first time this summer during a trip to North Carolina and found out that she is a young artist. She showed him a drawing but said she didn't like it and intended to destroy it. Kemp told her to give it to him, he said. She did, and he finished the painting and then mounted it on a chunk of scrap iron he had in his storage shed.