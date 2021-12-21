Demolition continues to make way for Ellicott Station development

The former Sante Tire building on Ellicott Street, which along with the former Della Penna building, is part of a redevelopment effort downtown known as Ellicott Station, is nearly gone as construction on the $22 million projects continues.

The brownfield redevelopment site has been vacant for many years and has been a challenge to redevelop because of environmental contamination. Grants and tax abatements, about 15 percent of the project's funding, help offset the cost of environmental clean-up.

Savarino Companies is the project developer. It will include 55 apartments, office space, and a restaurant.