Driver suspected of hitting motorcyclist down in the road turns himself in

A 21-year-old Alden resident has identified himself to Sheriff's Office investigators as the driver of a car that struck a motorcyclist who was down in the roadway following a collision just before 9 p.m. on Friday in Corfu.

Alexander J. Wuerch has been charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury.

Investigators believe Wuerch was the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Tucson that struck Travis R. Hartloff, 26, of Attica.

Hartloff was driving a motorcycle southbound on Route 77 when a car ahead of him slowed to turn into an ice cream shop. Hartloff's bike reportedly struck the vehicle and Hartloff was thrown from the bike into the middle of the roadway.

Another southbound vehicle then struck Harloff causing serious physical injuries. He was flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC where he is in critical condition.

Wuerch turned himself in at about 5 p.m. today.

The charge he's facing is a Class E felony. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

The incident remains under investigation.

