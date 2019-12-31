Local Matters

December 31, 2019 - 8:43am

Elba beats Notre Dame for Lions championship

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, elba, Notre Dame.

The small-school championship game of the Pete Arras Lions Tournament came down to the final play as Elba beat Notre Dame 64-62.

Colton Dillion (top photo) was tournament MVP after scoring 22 points in the finale.

Collin O'Holloran scored 16 points. Caleb Scoten hit three three-point baskets for nine points.

For Notre Dame, Gabe Macdonald scored 19 points. Cody Henry and Colin McCulley scored 15 points each with McCulley hitting three three-point shots.

Photos by Philip Casper.

