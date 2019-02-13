Local Matters

February 13, 2019 - 11:52am

Elba's chance for undefeated regular season stopped by rival Notre Dame

posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, basketball, sports, notify, elba.

ndelbafeb132019.jpg

Longtime rival Notre Dame stopped Elba's effort to finish the regular season undefeated Tuesday night, beating the Lancers on their home court, 59-47.

Elba is now 18-1 and the Lady Irish are 18-2. Both teams have 13 league wins and so finish the regular season tied atop the Genesee Region.

Entering Class D2 sectional play, Elba should be the #1 seed as it shoots for its third consecutive sectional title.

Notre Dame is ranked #6 in Class B1. Batavia High School is ranked #1 entering into sectionals.

For the Irish, Callie McCulley scored 23 points and had 13 rebounds. Stevie Wilcox scored 12 points and had seven rebounds. Morgan Rhodes scored 10 points and Amelia McCulley scored eight.

ndelbafeb132019-2.jpg

ndelbafeb132019-3.jpg

ndelbafeb132019-4.jpg

ndelbafeb132019-5.jpg

ndelbafeb132019-7.jpg

