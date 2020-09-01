Fifth drug-related arrest made in Hutchins Place raid

Desiree Hutchinson

A fifth person has been arrested on narcotics charges in connection with an Aug. 12 search warrant execution at 22 Hutchins Place in Batavia.

Desiree Hutchinson, 25, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 4th, criminal using drug paraphernalia, 2nd, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

This past weekend, Hutchinson was located by Det. Sgt. Matthew Lutey, Batavia PD, and arrested on the pending charges.

Her arrest is part of a Local Drug Task Force investigation into the sale of narcotics in and around the City of Batavia.

Previously arrested where Donald Brown, 46, of Liberty Pole Way, Rochester, Ronnie K. Johnson, 50, of Hutchins Place, Madalyn R. Muntz, 34, and Angela Bateman, 46, of West Main Street Road, Batavia.

