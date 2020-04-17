Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County

Video Sponsor

With 11 new cases in two days, Genesee County has now seen a total 92 positive tests since the start of the outbreak -- and that only covers the symptomatic people who have been tested because there are certainly others who haven't been tested -- we don't have a good handle on community spread of the novel coronavirus locally.

Public Health Director Paul Pettit said today that he takes some comfort that the number of active cases in Genesee County has remained relatively flat. It's at 45 today, lower than the 50 of a few days ago but he acknowledged it's still too early to tell if we've reached our apex.

Forty-five people have recovered, there are 105 people in mandatory quarantine but four today's five new cases were not previously under quarantine.

That means, Pettit noted today, that community spread is still prevalent and not isolated to a few known hotspots.

This week, there has been a lot of talk about "opening up the economy" again soon so given what we know about the spread of the disease in Genesee County, we asked Pettit his thoughts on that thorny policy question. His answer is in the video clip above. For the full briefing today, click here.

Even with 11 new cases in two days, the graph of the active case count in Genesee County has remained relatively flat.