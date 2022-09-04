Local Matters

September 4, 2022 - 12:28am

Football Round Up Week 1: Notre Dame, Batavia, OAE, Pembroke, Alexander open with wins

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, football, Notre Dame.

In its season opener, Attica hosted Notre Dame and won the game Friday evening 28-14.

The Batavian has not received stats for the game.

In other games:

  • Batavia beat Wayne Central, 27-7
  • Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beat Cardinal O'Hara 76-60 (click here for the game story).
  • Pembroke (eight-man) beat C.G. Finney/Northstar 55-22
  • Alexander beat Avon 33-15. The Trojans racked up 407 yards of total offense.

Notre Dame game photos by Pete Welker.

