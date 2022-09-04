Football Round Up Week 1: Notre Dame, Batavia, OAE, Pembroke, Alexander open with wins

In its season opener, Attica hosted Notre Dame and won the game Friday evening 28-14.

The Batavian has not received stats for the game.

In other games:

Batavia beat Wayne Central, 27-7

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beat Cardinal O'Hara 76-60 (click here for the game story).

Pembroke (eight-man) beat C.G. Finney/Northstar 55-22

Alexander beat Avon 33-15. The Trojans racked up 407 yards of total offense.

Notre Dame game photos by Pete Welker.