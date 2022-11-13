Former Notre Dame basketball star wins MVP for UofR in Resler Tournament

Callie McCulley, a former standout with Notre Dame in her high school basketball career, helped the University of Rochester to its second straight Chuck Resler Tournament Championship with a 55-44 win over #21 ranked Messiah University.

McCulley was named the tournament MVP after Saturday's win. On Friday, she set a school record for blocked shots in a game.

After the first two games of her senior season, McCulley is averaging 9.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds.

Her former ND Coach Tom McCulley said McCulley, from Le Roy, "has really been grinding to be a top player. She was an Academic All-American last year." He said UofR has a good shot at winning a berth in the NCAA Tournament this season.

Photo: File photo by Howard Owens from 2018.