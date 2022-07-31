Fun in the sun for players in 27th Annual Genesee Cancer Assistance Golf Tournament

It was a perfect day for 18 holes of golf yesterday at Terry Hills, which hosted the 27th Annual Genesee Cancer Assistance Golf Tournament.

Director Sue Underwood said the tournament last year raised $28,000 and this year they hoped to raise more than $30,000.

"We're hopeful we will be over 30, but we're thankful for whatever we make," she said.

The tournament is the non-profit's main fundraiser for the year. The funds are used to provide assistance to cancer patients.

This year 36 teams participated, and sponsorships increased from 52 a year ago to 62 this year. There were more than 200 prizes, either door prizes or auction items, available to participants.

Top photo: Ron Puccio stripes his ball down the middle of the fairway to get his tournament, and his team, off to a good start. His team (next three photos) included Dan Voltura, Fred Hamilton, and Ed Priestley.

Photos by Howard Owens.