July 31, 2022 - 3:21pm

Fun in the sun for players in 27th Annual Genesee Cancer Assistance Golf Tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in golf, Genesee Cancer Assistance, terry hills, news, batavia.

cancerassistterryhills2022.jpg

It was a perfect day for 18 holes of golf yesterday at Terry Hills, which hosted the 27th Annual Genesee Cancer Assistance Golf Tournament.

Director Sue Underwood said the tournament last year raised $28,000 and this year they hoped to raise more than $30,000.

"We're hopeful we will be over 30, but we're thankful for whatever we make," she said.

The tournament is the non-profit's main fundraiser for the year. The funds are used to provide assistance to cancer patients.

This year 36 teams participated, and sponsorships increased from 52 a year ago to 62 this year.  There were more than 200 prizes, either door prizes or auction items, available to participants. 

Top photo: Ron Puccio stripes his ball down the middle of the fairway to get his tournament, and his team, off to a good start.  His team (next three photos) included Dan Voltura, Fred Hamilton, and Ed Priestley.

Photos by Howard Owens.

cancerassistterryhills2022-2.jpg

cancerassistterryhills2022-3.jpg

cancerassistterryhills2022-4.jpg

cancerassistterryhills2022-5.jpg

cancerassistterryhills2022-6.jpg

cancerassistterryhills2022-7.jpg

cancerassistterryhills2022-8.jpg

