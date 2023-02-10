Hawley celebrated National Pizza Day with local police departments

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C -Batavia) visited local police departments yesterday to celebrate National Pizza Day. Hawley sent pizzas to 11 police stations and was able to personally deliver five. The departments Hawley visited were very appreciative and took him on tours of their facilities and discussed recent events. Hawley was able to get the perspective of the officers on multiple political and social issues, including bail reform and public safety laws.

“Continuing a positive relationship with police departments around my district is extremely important to me. I want to be able to understand what we can do better in New York to keep them and the residents they protect safe,” said Hawley. “Far too often, we take their duties for granted, but our local police risk their lives for our safety. I want to show my appreciation for their hard work.”