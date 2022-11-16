Heavy snow predicted for Thursday night through Sunday

A lake-effect snow warning has been issued by the National Weather Service starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and going until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Weather Service predicts heavy lake-effect snow with total accumulations of two to three feet in the most persistent bands of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected late Thursday evening through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed three inches per hour.

Snowfall totals of up to four feet will be possible if the main snow band remains stationary for a longer period of time.

Wind gusts of 35 mph are expected to produce patchy, blowing snow.

The Weather Service warns that travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

"Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands," states the Weather Service. "If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities."