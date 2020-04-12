High-wind warning in effect for Monday

A high -ind warning is in effect starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 2 a.m., Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicts southwest winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

"This will be a dangerous situation," the NWS states. "Very strong winds will result in numerous downed trees and power lines. Extensive power outages and property damage are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."