Hornets pick up opening round win in Lions Tournament

In a first-round game of the small schools' division of the annual Lions Tournament at GCC, Oakfield-Alabama beat Elba 60-44.

For the Hornets:

Gaige Armbrewster, 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals

Kam Cusmano, 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

Kaden Cusmano, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks

For Elba, CJ Gottler scored 25 points.

O-A is now 5-0 on the year.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.