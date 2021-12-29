December 29, 2021 - 12:54pm
Hornets pick up opening round win in Lions Tournament
Oakfield-Alabama beat Elba 60-44 in Lions Tournament
In a first-round game of the small schools' division of the annual Lions Tournament at GCC, Oakfield-Alabama beat Elba 60-44.
For the Hornets:
- Gaige Armbrewster, 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals
- Kam Cusmano, 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
- Kaden Cusmano, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks
For Elba, CJ Gottler scored 25 points.
O-A is now 5-0 on the year.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
