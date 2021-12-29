Local Matters

December 29, 2021 - 12:54pm

Hornets pick up opening round win in Lions Tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lions Club, Lions Tournament, basketball, sports, elba, oakfield-alabama.

oaelbalions2021-77_websize.jpg

In a first-round game of the small schools' division of the annual Lions Tournament at GCC, Oakfield-Alabama beat Elba 60-44.

For the Hornets:

 

  • Gaige Armbrewster, 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals
  • Kam Cusmano, 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
  • Kaden Cusmano, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks

For Elba, CJ Gottler scored 25 points.

O-A is now 5-0 on the year.

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more, click here.

oaelbalions2021-22_websize.jpg

oaelbalions2021-42_websize.jpg

oaelbalions2021-67_websize.jpg

oaelbalions2021-34_websize.jpg

oaelbalions2021-65_websize.jpg

oaelbalions2021-57_websize.jpg

oaelbalions2021-3_websize.jpg

