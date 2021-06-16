House attached to barn that burned down on Monday determined to be total loss

A house attached to a barn that caught fire at a quarter horse farm in Le Roy on Monday has been declared a total loss, according to Joshua Pfendler, first assistant chief for Le Roy Fire Department.

Pfendler said some personal items and a few photographers were saved from the front of the house.

He noted that at the time he spoke with local media on Monday, the house, which had a firewall between the barn and the living quarters, appeared to be in much better shape than it actually was.

Previously: Barn fire reported on Warsaw Road, Le Roy