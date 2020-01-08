Local Matters

January 8, 2020 - 10:25pm

Irish fight their way to 2xOT victory over Lancers

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, elba, Notre Dame, video.
It took two overtimes but in the end, Notre Dame prevailed over Elba in a fiercely contested contest on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Irish came out on top 58-53.

Gabe Macdonald led the Fighting Irish with 18 points. Mark Sanders scored 12. Cody Henry and  Keith Szczepanski had 10 each, and Colin McCulley
scored 8.

For the Lancers, Colton Dillion led Elba with 23 points. Zach Marsceill hit four three-pointers and had 15 total points. Jaden Hughes scored 7.

