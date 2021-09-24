Law and Order: Alleged child sex predator charged with crimes against fourth victim

Melvin Huntley

Melvin A. Huntley, 40, of Wilkinson Road, Batavia, is charged with rape 1st, sex abuse 1st, and predatory sexual assault with two or more victims. Huntley, accused previously of being a child sex predator and later charged with additional felonies, has been charged again as the result of further investigation by detectives Howard Carlson and Kevin Forsyth. An additional alleged victim was identified. There are no known additional victims. There are allegedly four victims total. Huntley is accused of multiple incidents of sexual assault over a seven-year period. He remains in the Genesee County Jail being held without bail.

Brian Michael Raphael, 33, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and conspiracy 6th. Raphael was allegedly found in possession of cocaine following a traffic stop in the Town of Bergen at 11:15 p.m., June 7, by Deputy David Moore. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court Oct. 13.