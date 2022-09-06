Law and Order: Woman charged in dog's drug overdose arrested again after traffic stop

Cassandra L. Elmore, 30, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, uninspected motor vehicle, and insufficient tail lamps. Elmore's vehicle was stopped on Aug. 30 at 2:37 p.m., on Ellicott Street, Batavia. Elmore was allegedly driving on a suspended license. During a search of the vehicle, Elmore was allegedly found in possession of two sets of metal knuckles as well as various items of drug equipment. Elmore was processed at Batavia PD headquarters and released on an appearance ticket. Previously: Woman charged after dog treated repeatedly for narcotics overdose; Vet told police Oddey was showing signs of drug intoxication during emergency visit;

Devin W. Blackshear, 23, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Blackshear is accused of pushing and hitting another person during an argument on Aug. 31 at 6:01 p.m. at a location on Oak Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Alexander C. Colon-Colon, 28, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief. Colon-Colon is accused of pouring bleach on the property of another person during a dispute reported on Aug. 28 at 7:08 p.m. at a location on Central Avenue, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Tammy L. Cicatello, 52 of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Cicatello was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Aug. 26 at 8:52 p.m. on Pickthorn Drive, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Latoya D. Jackson, 36, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal contempt 1st. On July 28 at 6:45 p.m. at a location on State Street, Jackson violated a stay-away order of protection and attempted to strike an individual with a closed visit while that person had a small child in his stroller that she was pushing. She was arrested on Aug. 26 and released on an appearance ticket.

McKayla J. Kosiorek, 27, of Oakfield, is charged with petit larceny. Kosiorek is accused of stealing cash from two different cash registers while working at the Days Inn in Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jolene Y. Stevens, 33, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Stevens is accused of violating an order of protection on Aug. 26 at 6:21 p.m. at a location on Hutchins Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Thomas F. Hofmeier, 21, no address provided, is charged with DWI and unlicensed driver. Hofmeier was stopped on Sept. 2 at 1:07 a.m. on Alleghany Road, Darien by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Lucas Michael Countryman, 18, of Amherst Drive, Webster, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Countryman was stopped on Aug. 25 at 10:55 p.m. on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Trevor Sherwood.

Courtney Lynn Hewitt, 41, of Webber Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with harassment 2nd. Hewitt is accused of striking a person in the head with a lamp on Sept. 4 at 1:30 a.m. at a location on Webber Avenue, Oakfield. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jacob Jeter Bedard, 24, of West State Street, Albion, is charged with aggravated harassment 2nd. Bedard is accused of using electronic communications with another person for no legitimate purpose, causing alarm and annoyance, after being specifically instructed to cease all communication with the individual. Bedard was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court. An order of protection was issued.

Jerry D. Walls, 58, of Albion, is charged with bailing jumping 3rd. Walls was arrested by State Police on Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the Town of Oakfield and ordered held on bail. No further details released.

Christopher S. Parker, 35, of Stafford, is charged with felony DWI, aggravated DWI with a child in a car, and endangering the welfare of a child. Parker was stopped on Sept. 3 at 1:22 p.m. in Pavilion by State Police and released on an appearance ticket. No further details released.