Le Roy girls open doubleheader against Cal-Mum with loss

The Lady Knights fell to the Cal-Mum Red Raiders in the first game of a rivalry doubleheader in Le Roy on Friday night, 48-42.

The game was tied going into the final minute but Cal-Mum was able to pull ahead to secure the win.

For Cal-Mum both Elyse Van Auken and Brianna Raniewicz scored 15 points. Baylee Miller scored 10.

For Le Roy, Jillian Curtis scored 12 points and Kiaya Condidorio scored eight.

In other girls basketball games Friday:

Pembroke beat Byron-Bergen, 45-40.

Pavilion beat Perry, 45-38. For Pavilion, Lindsay Lowe scored 13 points, Lauren Kingsley, 9, and Aprile Beehler, 8. For Perry, Chelsea Pascoe scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds.

Elba beat Kendall, 69-22.

Notre Dame beat Wheatland, 45-30.

There's no report available for Batavia's game.

Le Roy lost the boys game nightcap.