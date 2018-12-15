Local Matters

December 15, 2018 - 2:45pm

Le Roy loses in overtime to Cal-Mum, 59-54

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, basketball, sports.

leroyboysbasketballdec152018.jpg

Cal-Mum's Kyle Wade found his way to the basket as time expired and flipped a layup through the hoop to tie Friday's Oatkan Knights vs. Red Raiders boy's basketball game and send the game to overtime.

In overtime, Le Roy lost, 59-54 even though Reece Tresco had a big night, scoring 25 points, including hitting three three-point shots in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Eric Wilson scored 11 points for Cal-Mum.

The boys game was the second half of a doubleheader that included a girls game against Cal-Mum. Click here for coverage.

In other boy's basketball on Friday, Prattsburgh beat Notre Dame, 84-74.

leroyboysbasketballdec152018-2.jpg

leroyboysbasketballdec152018-3.jpg

leroyboysbasketballdec152018-4.jpg

leroyboysbasketballdec152018-5.jpg

To purchase prints (including pictures from the girls game) click here.

