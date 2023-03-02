Local Matters

March 2, 2023 - 5:04pm

Le Roy heads to B2 finals with 49-47 win over Dansville

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, basketball, Sports.

image0leroymarch_3.jpg

The Oatkan Knights put together a balanced attack against Dansville on Wednesday to advance to the finals of the Class B2 finals.

It was a close game, with Le Roy posting a final score of 49 points to 47 for Dansville.

Merritt Holly Jr. posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Andrew Pocock had 12 points and six rebounds. Maveric McKenzie had 10 points and four assists. Jean Agosto scored eight points.

The Knights play Wellsville at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena.

Photos by Jason Coniber.

imageleroymarch7.jpg

imageleroymarch6.jpg

imageleroymarch5.jpg

imageleroymarch4.jpg

image3leroymarch_1.jpg

image1leroymarch_3.jpg

