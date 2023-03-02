Le Roy heads to B2 finals with 49-47 win over Dansville

The Oatkan Knights put together a balanced attack against Dansville on Wednesday to advance to the finals of the Class B2 finals.

It was a close game, with Le Roy posting a final score of 49 points to 47 for Dansville.

Merritt Holly Jr. posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Andrew Pocock had 12 points and six rebounds. Maveric McKenzie had 10 points and four assists. Jean Agosto scored eight points.

The Knights play Wellsville at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena.

Photos by Jason Coniber.