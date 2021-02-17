Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 17, 2021 - 11:44am

Le Roy lose to Livonia 58-48

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Le Roy.

euzvpokxcaiaroi.jpeg

The Knights dropped to 1-1 on the season losing at home Tuesday night to Livonia 58-48.

Mitch Hockey scored 10 points for Le Roy. Cody Lytle scored nine and had seven rebounds. Merritt Holly scored eight points.

In other boys basketball:

  • Batavia beat Greece Olympia 62-51 (coverage)
  • Geneseo beat Pavilion 58-41

In girls basketball:

  • Alexander beat Attica 48-47
  • Elba beat Kendall 66-36

Photos and info of Le Roy game submitted by Tim McArdle.

euzvpojxuaabzex.jpeg

euzvpolxmaebn-u.jpeg

euzvpokxaamnddq.jpeg

Comments

Calendar

February 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button