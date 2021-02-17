Le Roy lose to Livonia 58-48

The Knights dropped to 1-1 on the season losing at home Tuesday night to Livonia 58-48.

Mitch Hockey scored 10 points for Le Roy. Cody Lytle scored nine and had seven rebounds. Merritt Holly scored eight points.

In other boys basketball:

Batavia beat Greece Olympia 62-51 (coverage)

Geneseo beat Pavilion 58-41

In girls basketball:

Alexander beat Attica 48-47

Elba beat Kendall 66-36

Photos and info of Le Roy game submitted by Tim McArdle.