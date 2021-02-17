February 17, 2021 - 11:44am
Le Roy lose to Livonia 58-48
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Le Roy.
The Knights dropped to 1-1 on the season losing at home Tuesday night to Livonia 58-48.
Mitch Hockey scored 10 points for Le Roy. Cody Lytle scored nine and had seven rebounds. Merritt Holly scored eight points.
In other boys basketball:
- Batavia beat Greece Olympia 62-51 (coverage)
- Geneseo beat Pavilion 58-41
In girls basketball:
- Alexander beat Attica 48-47
- Elba beat Kendall 66-36
Photos and info of Le Roy game submitted by Tim McArdle.
