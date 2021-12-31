Le Roy stiffles Attica in 58-34 win to capture Lions crown

Video Sponsor

For the first 12 minutes of their championship match at GCC on Thursday night, Le Roy and Attica looked pretty evenly matched, then in the waning minutes of the first half, the Oatkan Knights offense caught fire.

By the end, the score wasn't close.

Le Roy won the large school division crown of the 39th Annual Pete Arras Lions Tournament 58-34.

The Knights held the Blue Devils to only 14 points in the second half, only four points in the final quarter.

For Le Roy, Mitchel Hockey scored 28 points, Merritt Holly scored nine, John Penepento, 9, and Finn Shelby, 9.

For Attica, Cole Harding scored 11 points.

The all-tournament team for the large school division: